AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. 253,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

