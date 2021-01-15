Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $59.10

Shares of Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.10, but opened at $61.80. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 9,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.35. The company has a market cap of £35.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

