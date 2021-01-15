Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $331.42

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $331.42 and last traded at $331.29, with a volume of 13504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.31.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.
The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.02.
In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
