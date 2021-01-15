Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $331.42

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $331.42 and last traded at $331.29, with a volume of 13504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.02.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

