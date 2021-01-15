Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Trading 1% Higher

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) shares rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.40 and last traded at C$24.40. Approximately 3,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.81. The stock has a market cap of C$304.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.44.

About Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

