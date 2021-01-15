Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

