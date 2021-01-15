Abyss Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $129,691.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00451524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.04063367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

