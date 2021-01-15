ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 700 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

