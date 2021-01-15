Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock worth $155,854,474. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.68. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

