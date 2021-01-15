Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock worth $155,854,474. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

