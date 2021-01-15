Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Cut by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,720,691 shares of company stock worth $155,854,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.