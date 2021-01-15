Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 242,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 516,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

