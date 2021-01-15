Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

