Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

