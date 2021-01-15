AceD (ACED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,800.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One AceD token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $8,800.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000201 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

