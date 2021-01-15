Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Up 7.3%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 387,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 201,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

ACHV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $279,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

