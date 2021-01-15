Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.