Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 213,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

