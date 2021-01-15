Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.79.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
