Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.79.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.