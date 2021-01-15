Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.21. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 10,340 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $106.01 million, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

