adbank (ADB) Market Cap Hits $484,891.81

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. adbank has a market capitalization of $484,891.81 and $14,255.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

