ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. ADBRI has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

ADBRI Company Profile

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

