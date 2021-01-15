ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. ADBRI has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
ADBRI Company Profile
