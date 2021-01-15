AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.97

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.97 and traded as low as $218.55. AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 15,421 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.32 million and a PE ratio of -327.14.

Get AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) alerts:

In other AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) news, insider Philip John Race acquired 5,600 shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £12,488 ($16,315.65).

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.