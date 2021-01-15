AdEx Network Market Capitalization Achieves $45.05 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and $2.95 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,375,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,233,222 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

