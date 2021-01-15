Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after buying an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.66. 77,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.64 and a 200 day moving average of $473.90. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

