Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $463.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.64 and its 200 day moving average is $473.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

