ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.26

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $510.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.64.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

