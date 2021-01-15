Advanced Internet Blocks Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $240.01 million and approximately $5,523.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00391351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.