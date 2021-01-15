Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.06.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 643,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,086. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of C$423.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

