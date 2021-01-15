Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

