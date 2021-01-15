Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.