Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 295,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

