AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 89.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 218,748 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in AECOM by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,336,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

