AECOM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 188,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

