AECOM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $55.73.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.
