AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Down 7%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.22. 1,403,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,123,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.23 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

