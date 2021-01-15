AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $103.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $7.36 on Friday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $127.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.