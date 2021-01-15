AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 6.9%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares were down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $116.64. Approximately 614,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 289,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

