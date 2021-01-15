Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.16. Affymax shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 59,936 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Affymax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

