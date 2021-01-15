AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

AGCO stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,691.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

