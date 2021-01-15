Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $650.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

