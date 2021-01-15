AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

