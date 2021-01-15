AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AGMH opened at $15.15 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.
AGM Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.