AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGMH opened at $15.15 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

