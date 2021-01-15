Agrello Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $291,531.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,441,267 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.