AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0011 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $890,384.04 and $112,071.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

