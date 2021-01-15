AICHAIN Tops One Day Volume of $97,663.00 (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. AICHAIN has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $97,663.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AICHAIN has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One AICHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00112985 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

AICHAIN Token Profile

AICHAIN is a token. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

