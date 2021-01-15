Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 9,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 26,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

