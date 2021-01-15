Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $187.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbnb stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

