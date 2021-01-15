AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 188,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 78,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

About AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

