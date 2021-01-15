Akamai Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average volume of 750 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

