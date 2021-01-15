Akash Network Reaches Market Cap of $31.89 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 116,446,238 coins and its circulating supply is 31,388,466 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

