Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $3.10. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 5,203,026 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
The firm has a market cap of $458.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
Read More: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.