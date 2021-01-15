Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $3.10. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 5,203,026 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm has a market cap of $458.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

